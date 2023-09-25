PLIDCO Launches New Line Of Hydrogen-Compatible Fittings

(MENAFN- AETOSWire)

(BUSINESS WIRE )--The Pipe Line Development Company (PLIDCO), the leader in pipeline leak repair and maintenance fittings, announced today a new range of products for use with hydrogen pipelines in response to the emerging transition toward hydrogen and other alternative energy sources.

Designed for onshore and subsea high-pressure emergency pipeline repairs and routine pipeline maintenance applications, PLIDCO's products are ideal for hydrogen, oil, gas, water, chemical, steam, slurry and other piping systems. Its high-pressure fittings are designed and manufactured to meet the highest quality standards, following ASME/ANSI codes and adhering to a strict quality control program.

“As the shift toward a hydrogen-based energy system gains traction, we anticipate an emerging need for pipeline maintenance and repair products that meet the specific standards required for hydrogen pipelines,” said Ernie Lackner, PLIDCO's director of sales and marketing.“For 75 years, PLIDCO has been the trusted source for pipeline fittings and maintenance products used around the globe. While energy sources and technologies have evolved, PLIDCO's products consistently provide high-quality, dependable fittings to meet the needs of an ever-changing market.”

PLIDCO maintains an inventory of fittings compatible for use with hydrogen pipelines, allowing customers to stop leaks without shutdown or welding in onshore and subsea environments. Each of its hydrogen-approved products meets U.S. quality standards and has distinctive green markings to easily differentiate them, helping to ensure a mistake-proof repair. To learn more, contact a PLIDCO distributor in your area .

The new line of hydrogen products is covered under PLIDCO's five-year limited warranty , the only such warranty provided in the pipeline industry.

PLIDCO is attending the ADIPEC 2023 Exhibition & Conference on October 2-5, in the United Arab Emirates. Learn more about its hydrogen-compatible line of products by visiting PLIDCO at booth 7411 or by viewing its online press room .

The leader in pipeline repair fittings since 1949, the Pipe Line Development Company (PLIDCO) earns customer loyalty by producing innovative solutions that minimize costly shutdowns and assure worker safety. PLIDCO is the number-one source for safe, reliable pipeline leak repair and maintenance products, with a vast portfolio of hundreds of thousands of fittings that are sold and installed around the world. Its products are backed by the industry's only five-year limited warranty and an ISO 9001 certified quality program. To learn more, visit .

