Poland weighs stricter border controls over Slovakian illegal immigration surge

(MENAFN) Poland is contemplating the implementation of stricter measures along its border with Slovakia, as reported by local media on Monday. The Polish Border Guard has expressed concerns that this border remains vulnerable, allowing illegal migrants to enter Poland through the Balkan route.



Anna Michalska, the spokesperson for the Border Guard, stated, "For over a month, we have observed a rise in the influx of illegal immigrants from Slovakia." She further emphasized that the EU's internal controls cannot be obstructed, but their efforts are primarily focused on verifying the legality of stays and conducting checks on access roads to the border, albeit in a random manner.



According to Michalska, the Border Guard has apprehended 544 illegal immigrants along the border with the Czech Republic and Slovakia this year, a significant increase compared to the 122 apprehended during the same period last year. Polsat News reported that Polish Interior Minister Mariusz Kaminski is expected to announce the decision to bolster these border controls soon.

MENAFN25092023000045015682ID1107135716