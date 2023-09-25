EU Offers EUR 1 Mln In Humanitarian Aid For Pakistan

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, Sept 25 (KUNA) -- The European Union Monday offered an additional EUR 1 million (USD 1 million) in humanitarian aid to support the 900,000 victims that have been affected by the floods in Pakistan in the past weeks.

The funding will help address the most pressing needs of vulnerable people in the provinces of Balochistan, Sindh, Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, as the areas hit the hardest, said the EU in a statement.

This new funding comes in addition to the EUR 16.5 million (USD 17.5 million) already allocated in humanitarian assistance to Pakistan earlier this year, in order to assist the most vulnerable population affected by conflict and climate-induced disasters, it noted.

EU Commissioner for Crisis Management, Janez Lenarcic, said that one year after the tragic floods that caused tremendous suffering in Pakistan, the EU remains committed to helping those most in need.

"As a new rain season has again displaced thousands of people in parts of the country, this additional EU funding will help support vulnerable communities as they try to recover their former lives," he added. (end)

