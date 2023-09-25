London, Moscow host private discussions

(MENAFN) United Kingdom administration representatives have hosted private diplomatic discussions with Kremlin officials on global safety procedures during the war in Ukraine, in line with a statement on Friday by British magazine The i.



The talks happened in towns such as Vienna as well as New York during the previous 18 months, denoting to problems like grain lacks as well as nuclear security, based on the statement. But establishing a diplomatic resolution to the war in Ukraine was not negotiated, the magazine stated, quoting an unidentified British representative.



“We have been keeping in contact and we feel it’s crucial to maintain an open dialogue during the war in Ukraine,” an unidentified senior United Kingdom diplomat informed the source. “We are in no way divvying up parts of the country or making peace agreements on anyone’s behalf, but it’s vitally important to keep that line of contact open.”



MENAFN25092023000045015687ID1107134551