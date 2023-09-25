Kosovo PM blames Serbia for attack on police officers

(MENAFN) Kosovo's Prime Minister, Albin Kurti, has accused Serbia of orchestrating an attack on police officers in the northern region of Kosovo. In response to these allegations, Belgrade has vehemently denied any involvement and instead asserted that it is Pristina, the capital of Kosovo, that is seeking to escalate tensions in the area.



The incident in question occurred during the night on a Sunday, as reported by the Kosovo police through a series of posts on their Facebook page. According to their initial statement, unidentified attackers used two trucks without license plates to block a bridge leading to the village of Banjska. This blockade prompted a police response, and when the police units arrived at the scene, they found themselves under heavy gunfire.



Tragically, two police officers sustained injuries in the exchange of fire, and one of them later succumbed to his injuries while receiving treatment in a hospital. Throughout the day, Kosovo's law enforcement authorities issued multiple updates regarding the situation, describing the atmosphere in the area as "tense." They noted that "criminal groups" continued to mount sporadic attacks against police units.



The incident underscores the ongoing tensions in the northern part of Kosovo and the fragile nature of the security situation in the region. Accusations and denials from both sides further complicate efforts to achieve stability and peaceful coexistence, adding complexity to the already challenging Kosovo-Serbia relationship.

