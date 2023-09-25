Dubai: Global Village 'VIP Packs' To Go On Sale Sept 30 Prices, Package Details Revealed

Starting at 10am, VIP packages are available online at the Virgin Megastore Tickets website.

Diamond VIP Packs will be available on sale at Dh7,000 and Platinum Packs at Dh2,950. Gold Packs cost Dh2,250 and Silver Packs are priced at Dh1,750. Additionally, to celebrate the launch of Season 28, Global Village has hidden a golden cheque worth Dh28,000 in one of the VIP Packs.

The VIP Pack includes VIP entry tickets, VIP parking sticker and privileges, VIP Wonder Pass cards giving access to attractions including Ripley's Believe it or Not!, the Cyber City stunt show and Carnaval funfair, complimentary or discounted access to a range of premium Global Village experiences and special offers and privileges to a variety of entertainment attractions across Dubai.

Diamond Pack holders will receive vouchers for in-park taxi transportation, car wash and porter services.

The 28th edition of Global Village will begin on October 18, 2023.

In 2023, Global Village was named as the most visited attraction in the region by YouGov, welcoming a record 9 million visitors. It has welcomed more than 100 million visitors since opening its gates in 1997.

In Season 27, Global Village hosted 27 pavilions representing over 90 cultures from around the world, over 3,500 shopping outlets and 250 dining options. The park also hosted over 400 performers from 40-plus countries around the world and showcased more than 200 performances each night.

