Global Carboxymethyl Cellulose Market Size, Demand, Forecast To 2031

Food additives, gluten-free goods, and technology drive global carboxymethyl cellulose market share. Short-term growth will be driven by CMC's many food and beverage additive applications. The increasing demand for carboxymethyl cellulose as a viscosifier in oil drilling and a pellet binder and flotation depressant in mining also supports the market. However, the availability of alternatives, such as guar gum as a food thickener and stabilizer, may limit the target industry's growth over the forecast period.

Carboxymethyl cellulose stabilizes and improves the mouthfeel of sauces, gravies, and condiments in the food industry, boosting its utilization. CMC as a food ingredient will undoubtedly grow as consumers seek convenience and quality. The Journal of Food Processing and Preservation examined carboxymethyl cellulose utilization in various foods. The research highlighted CMC's usage as a stabilizer, thickener, and texture improver in dairy, sauce, dressing, and pastry items. This shows CMC's versatility in eating. CMC's cost-effectiveness, environmental friendliness, and ability to improve food quality and taste make it an important part of the food and beverage industry. This sector's growth should boost the market.

However, adverse reactions to carboxymethyl cellulose (CMC) can significantly restrict the market, especially in safety- and consumer-health-sensitive industries. Although certain people may be sensitive to CMC-containing products, CMC is nontoxic and commonly used. CMC thickens and stabilizes lotions, creams, and cosmetics. CMC is safe for most consumers. However, some may experience skin irritation, redness, or itching. CMC products may be avoided because of these adverse reactions. According to a Journal of the American Academy of Dermatology research, 14.5 million Americans have contact dermatitis, which includes skin reactions to allergens like CMC. The number of CMC-related reactions is unclear, but it emphasizes allergenic potential in personal care products. Boosting the carboxymethyl cellulose market.

Many pharmaceutical formulations use CMC as an excipient. It is used in tablets and capsules because of its binding, disintegration, and controlled API release qualities. CMC is utilized in tissue engineering and wound healing in healthcare. It's used to manufacture bioactive dressings and scaffolds that promote wound healing and tissue regeneration. CMC's moisture retention and biocompatibility make it perfect for wound healing. CMC's importance in wound healing and tissue engineering applications will allow manufacturers and researchers to develop innovative medical solutions to meet the world's growing healthcare needs. As the pharmaceutical and healthcare industries create new treatments, CMC's biocompatibility and versatility as an excipient offer opportunities for research and development.

Asia-Pacific dominates the global market. The region will likely maintain its supremacy. CMC demand in food and beverage, cosmetics, and pharmaceutical applications drives Asia-Pacific target sector growth. Regional expansion is probable due to rising demand for convenience foods, secondary and tertiary processed foods, and other foods in China, India, Malaysia, Indonesia, Bangladesh, etc. A robust crude oil business boosts the regional economy. China produces the most carboxymethyl cellulose, followed by Japan, due to the concentration of major and minor companies like Nippon Paper Industries Co., Ltd., DKS Co., Ltd., Chongqing Lihong Fine Chemicals Co., Ltd., Zibo Hailan Chemical Co., Ltd., and Qingdao Sinocmc Chemical Co., Ltd.

Due to easy access to raw materials and cheap labor, the region's CMC manufacturers are growing. China supplies CMC worldwide. P&G, which makes Aerial and Tide, will invest INR 200 crores to develop a liquid detergent facility in Hyderabad, India, in May 2022. India's detergent makers will use more CMC. China's carboxymethyl cellulose market is growing significantly due to demand from numerous end-use industries. Over the next decade, increased consumer spending on processed foods, medications, cosmetics, and burgeoning manufacturers may benefit the country's market.

North America is a global oil-drilling hub. Carboxymethyl cellulose, a thickening agent used in oilfield chemicals, may expand due to vast oil reserves and a large production base for oil drilling fluids. Food-grade CMC demand is also growing as consumers learn about the health benefits of gluten-free products. The US is expected to be one of North America's top carboxymethyl cellulose marketplaces, accounting for 12.0% of the global market throughout the projected period.

Furthermore, food and beverage, oil field drilling fluid, cosmetic and pharmaceutical, and paint and coating applications are growing the U.S. carboxymethyl cellulose industry. Food, beverages, paints, detergents, cosmetics, and pharmaceuticals are in high demand due to changing lifestyles, urbanization, and growing disposable income. Since carboxymethyl cellulose is increasingly used in these goods, higher production and sales may fuel national market expansion over the projected period. Over the next decade, major carboxymethyl cellulose producers, new manufacturing methods, and increased gluten-free food demand may grow the US market.



The global carboxymethyl cellulose market size was valued at

USD 1.84 billion in 2022

and is projected to reach

USD 2.64 billion by 2031 , registering a

CAGR of 4.1%

during the forecast period (2023-2031).



The purity level is further divided into three categories: Highly Purified, Technical Grade, and Industrial Grade. The market is currently ruled by Highly Purified.

The application segments are food and Beverage, Oil and Refining, Pharmaceutical, Paint and Textile, Cosmetics and Personal Care, Paper Coating and Household Care, and Others. Food and drinks topped the market.

Based on their properties, the market may be divided into Thickening Agents, Stabilizers, Binders, Anti-repository Agents, Lubricators, Emulsifiers, and Excipients. The thickening agent has the largest market share. Depending on the region, the market is analyzed in North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and LAMEA. Asia-pacific dominates the market.

The key players in the global carboxymethyl cellulose market are CP Kelco, Dow Chemical, Ashland Global Holding, Anqiu Eagle Cellulose, Wealthy Chemical Industry, Akzo Nobel, Nippon Paper Industries, Lamberti, Xuzhou Liyuan Cellulose Technology, Daicel Finechem, Química Amtex, Shanghai Shenguang Edible Chemicals, DKS, Ugur Seluloz Kimya, Stepan Company, Delanta SA, Zao Karbokam, Mikro Technik, Patel Industries, and Gotoku Chemical Company.



In July 2023 , CP Kelco Introduced Citrus Fiber in Australia at Foodpro 2023.

In June 2023 , Ashland unveiled PolyplasdoneTM Plus multifunctional disintegrant for enhanced pharmaceutical process output. In June 2023 , AkzoNobel introduced the first online energy savings calculator for the powder coatings industry.



Highly Purified

Technical Grade Industrial Grade



Food and Beverages

Oil and refining

Pharmaceutical

Paint and Textile

Cosmetics and Personal Care

Paper Coating and Household Care Others



Thickening Agent

Stabilizer

Binder

Anti-repository Agent

Lubricator

Emulsifier Excipient