Iran Foils 30-Explosion Terrorist Plot Targeting Capital: Ministry

In a statement published on its website, the ministry said, 30 simultaneous explosions had been planned, with the aim of disrupting national security, create fear among the people, and provoke unrest on the anniversary of last fall's riots.

“The intelligence forces attacked the terrorists' hideouts and bases in the provinces of Tehran, Alborz and West Azarbaijan, and arrested all members of the terror network,” said the statement.

It added that, the arrestees were affiliated with the Daesh group, and some of them had contact with what Iran claimed as“Takfiri terrorists” in Syria, or Afghanistan, Pakistan and the Iraqi Kurdistan Region.

The statement listed some of the equipment and gear seized during the operations as large amounts of explosives, bombs, materials for making them, 100 detonators, electronic tools and devices for making time bombs, 17 American pistols, along with their bullets, smart communication and satellite devices, military outfits, suicide vests, and foreign currency notes.

The ministry noted that, two intelligence personnel were injured during the operations, when they prevented a suicide explosion from damaging nearby houses.– NNN-IRNA