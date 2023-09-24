Kuwait Parliament Speaker Takes Swipe At Iraqi Court Ruling

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 24 (KUNA) -- Speaker of the National Assembly Ahmad Al-Saadoun said the recent verdict of the Federal Supreme Court of Iraq, rescinding the agreement on maritime navigation in Khor Abdullah with Kuwait, runs counter to the relevant resolutions of the UN Security Council.
"The verdict is also inconsistent with the previously signed agreements," Al-Saadoun told reporters while attending a celebration hosted by the Embassy of Saudi Arabia in Kuwait on Sunday to mark the 93th national day of the Kingdom.
"Nevertheless, the subsequent remarks made by several Iraqi senior officials sent upbeat message about the clear relationship between both countries," he added.
The agreement on maritime navigation, signed in 2012, was endorsed by the legislatures of Kuwait and Iraq in the following year.
It was based on the UNSC resolutions 687/1991 and 833/1993 regarding the delineation of the land and maritime boundaries of both neighbors. (end)
nma.aa.gb
MENAFN24092023000071011013ID1107131433
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.