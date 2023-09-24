Jordan Partakes In 2023 Asian Games

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Hangzhou, Sep. 24 (Petra) - Jordan is competing in the 19th Asian Games, taking place in Hangzhou, China, from September 23 to October 8.
Opened on Saturday evening in a ceremony attended by His Royal Highness Prince Faisal bin Hussein, the games are witnessing Jordan's ninth participation. The Kingdom's first appearance was back in the 1986 edition hosted by Seoul, South Korea.
Prince Faisal, who is also President of the Jordan Olympic Committee, expressed his pride in the national teams participating in the tournament for their efforts during the preparation period. He said that everyone will be supporting them during the competitions to represent Jordan in the best possible way and continue their success in their sporting careers.
The Jordanian teams comprise 78 male and female players across 15 sports such as archery, athletics, badminton, basketball, boxing, fencing, golf, gymnastics, jiu-jitsu, karate, video games, taekwondo, triathlon, and weightlifting.
With approximately 12,400 athletes from 45 countries participating in 40 sports, Hangzhou's edition of the Asian Games is considered the largest in its history.
MENAFN24092023000117011021ID1107129601
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.