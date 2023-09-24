Drone Hits“Administrative Building” In Russia's Kursk

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia's Kursk region Governor Roman Starovoit said the administrative building in the center of Kursk was attacked by a drone.
He reported the news via Telegram , Ukrinform saw.
"In Kursk, a Ukrainian drone attacked an administrative building in the Central District. The roof was slightly damaged. The response team scrambled to the scene," the report says. Read also: Invaders set to "evacuate" museum exhibits from occupied Sevastopol to Russia
As reported earlier, the Russian Ministry of Defense said overnight Friday, September 22, Russian air defense forces destroyed two "Ukrainian drones" over the Black Sea waters off occupied Crimea's southeastern coast and in the Tuapsinsk district of Russia's Krasnodar Territory.
Illustrative photo
