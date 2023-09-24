Azerbaijan, Iran Discuss Latest Situation In Region

(MENAFN- AzerNews) On September 23, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov
met with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian in New
York, Azernews reports, citing the press service
department of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.
At the meeting, the parties exchanged views on issues of
bilateral and multilateral cooperation between the two countries,
as well as the latest situation in the region.
The increasing dynamics between Azerbaijan and Iran within the
framework of cooperation in the economic, trade and humanitarian
fields were noted with satisfaction, and the importance of
high-level meetings and inter-institutional contacts held in a
number of other fields in recent times was emphasized.
Minister Jeyhun Bayramov also informed his colleague about the
challenges posed by Armenia and the so-called regime it established
in Azerbaijan for regional peace and security and spoke about the
reasons for the local anti-terrorist activities implemented in its
sovereign territory in full accordance with international
humanitarian law. Currently, the Iranian minister was informed
about the disarmament measures of the illegal Armenian armed
forces.
He pointed out that the reintegration of the Armenian minority
living in Garabagh is at a historic stage today, promising
opportunities are emerging in this direction, the Yevlakh meeting
on September 21 was held in a positive and constructive
environment, and relevant assistance is currently being provided by
Azerbaijan in relation to the issues arising from the meeting.
At the meeting, opinions were exchanged on regional and
international issues of mutual interest.
