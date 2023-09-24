Azerbaijan, Iran Discuss Latest Situation In Region

At the meeting, the parties exchanged views on issues of bilateral and multilateral cooperation between the two countries, as well as the latest situation in the region.

The increasing dynamics between Azerbaijan and Iran within the framework of cooperation in the economic, trade and humanitarian fields were noted with satisfaction, and the importance of high-level meetings and inter-institutional contacts held in a number of other fields in recent times was emphasized.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov also informed his colleague about the challenges posed by Armenia and the so-called regime it established in Azerbaijan for regional peace and security and spoke about the reasons for the local anti-terrorist activities implemented in its sovereign territory in full accordance with international humanitarian law. Currently, the Iranian minister was informed about the disarmament measures of the illegal Armenian armed forces.

He pointed out that the reintegration of the Armenian minority living in Garabagh is at a historic stage today, promising opportunities are emerging in this direction, the Yevlakh meeting on September 21 was held in a positive and constructive environment, and relevant assistance is currently being provided by Azerbaijan in relation to the issues arising from the meeting.

At the meeting, opinions were exchanged on regional and international issues of mutual interest.