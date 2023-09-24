Azerbaijan's Yugh Theater gets ready to start its 35th season on September 26.

The play "Shabada" based on Mirza Fatali Akhundov's work "Story of Appeal Lawyers", will be presented at Sabirabad Culture Center, Azernews reports.

People's Artist Vidadi Hasanov, well-known actors Vugar Hajiyev, Elgun Hamidov, Matanat Abbas, Amid Gasimov, Laman Marrih,Elchin Amirov and Gunesh Mehdizade will perform in the play.

The production director is Gumrah Omar, the stage designer is Umay Hasanova,the director's assistant is Maryam Galandarova.

Yugh Theater was established in 1989 under the auspices of the Azerbaijan State Academic National Drama Theater by Vagif Ibrahimoglu and Hasanaga Turabov. In 1992, it received the status of the state theater.

The name of the theater carries a meaning: yugh means "an old rite".

The main principle of this avant-garde theater is the relevance of chosen topics, non-standard interpretation of familiar stories and experimenting with new forms.

Throughout its history, the Yugh Theater has presented over 90 plays. As for now, the theater takes a special place in the country's theater art.

Plays by William Shakespeare, Johann Wolfgang von Goethe, Giovanni Boccaccio, Nikolai Gogol, Kobo Abe, as well as Azerbaijani classical and contemporary authors are regularly staged in the theater.