Azerbaijan's Yugh Theater gets ready to start its 35th season on
September 26.
The play "Shabada" based on Mirza Fatali Akhundov's work "Story
of Appeal Lawyers", will be presented at Sabirabad Culture Center, Azernews reports.
People's Artist Vidadi Hasanov, well-known actors Vugar Hajiyev,
Elgun Hamidov, Matanat Abbas, Amid Gasimov, Laman Marrih,Elchin
Amirov and Gunesh Mehdizade will perform in the play.
The production director is Gumrah Omar, the stage designer is
Umay Hasanova,the director's assistant is Maryam Galandarova.
Yugh Theater was established in 1989 under the auspices of the
Azerbaijan State Academic National Drama Theater by Vagif
Ibrahimoglu and Hasanaga Turabov. In 1992, it received the status
of the state theater.
The name of the theater carries a meaning: yugh means "an old
rite".
The main principle of this avant-garde theater is the relevance
of chosen topics, non-standard interpretation of familiar stories
and experimenting with new forms.
Throughout its history, the Yugh Theater has presented over 90
plays. As for now, the theater takes a special place in the
country's theater art.
Plays by William Shakespeare, Johann Wolfgang von Goethe,
Giovanni Boccaccio, Nikolai Gogol, Kobo Abe, as well as Azerbaijani
classical and contemporary authors are regularly staged in the
theater.
