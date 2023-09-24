Sunday, 24 September 2023 03:10 GMT

Production Volume Of Solid Vegetable Oil And Margarine In Azerbaijan Announced


9/24/2023 6:05:33 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) In January-August this year, 23,981.6 tonnes (-28.4%) of solid vegetable oil was produced in Azerbaijan, the State Statistics Committee reports, Azernews reports.

During the reporting period, Azerbaijan produced 30,635.6 tonnes of margarine, 19.4% less than a year ago.

As of 1 September, the country had 3,290.3 tonnes of solid vegetable oil stocks and 4,780 tonnes of margarine stocks.

MENAFN24092023000195011045ID1107129395

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search