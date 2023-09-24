Production Volume Of Solid Vegetable Oil And Margarine In Azerbaijan Announced

(MENAFN- AzerNews) In January-August this year, 23,981.6 tonnes (-28.4%) of solid
vegetable oil was produced in Azerbaijan, the State Statistics
Committee reports, Azernews reports.
During the reporting period, Azerbaijan produced 30,635.6 tonnes
of margarine, 19.4% less than a year ago.
As of 1 September, the country had 3,290.3 tonnes of solid
vegetable oil stocks and 4,780 tonnes of margarine stocks.
