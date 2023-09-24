Qatar Volleyball Team Eyes Semi-Final Spot

Doha: The Qatar volleyball team is hoping to maintain their fine form as they look to secure a spot in the semi-finals at the Hangzhou Asian Games with a victory over Pakistan, today.

The Al Annabi spikers have shown phenomenal performance in the competition so far beating Thailand and Hong Kong in the group stage before brushing aside Bahrain in the Round of 16 on Friday.

The team held a training session yesterday and coach Camilo Soto kept his focus on rectifying team's mistakes ahead of the quarter-final clash.

Pakistan blanked South Korea in their last-16 game with Qatar Volleyball Association (QVA) President Ali Ghanem Al Kuwari terming them tough opponents.

“It is going to be a challenging match for both the teams,” said Al Kuwari, who is accompanying the team in Hangzhou.

“We are confident as the team has shown a phenomenal performance in the competition so far. It is an important event for us as strong results at the Asian Games will also help the team improve in international ranking,” he added.

Meanwhile, both the Qatar pairs in men's beach volleyball will aim for berths in the quarter-finals as they will be seen in action in the Round of 16 stage today.

Defending champions Cherif Younousse and Ahmed Tijan will play against an Omani duo while Mahmoud Essam and Abdullah Nassim will look for a win against a Chinese pair in their last-16 tie.

Tomorrow, Qatar's fate will be decided in a football competition as Al Annabi is hoping for a favorable result from the last Group D clash between Japan and Palestine. Qatar lost to Japan 1-3 in their opening match before being held to a goalless draw by Palestine.

Meanwhile, Qatar's 3x3 basketball team played a friendly against China to prepare for their opening Pool D match against Thailand on Tuesday. Qatar's basketball team also reached Hangzhou yesterday.

Elsewhere, Qatar's equestrian team continued their preparation for showjumping and dressage events scheduled to start on Tuesday. The jumping team includes Bassem Hassan Mohammed, Faleh Al Ajmi, Sheikh Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al Thani and Rashid Tuwaim Al Marri while Maryam Al Buainain, Jassim Al Kuwari, Maryam Al Sumait, and Saud Al Buainain are representing Al Annabi in dressage.

Qatar's equestrian team claimed a bronze medal in the team showjumping event in the 2018 Asian Games.