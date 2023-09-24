French political scientist highlights historical roots of opposition to Islam in France

(MENAFN) Eminent French political scientist Francois Burgat suggests that the underlying cause of opposition to Islam within French society can be traced to a reluctance among descendants of colonial powers to accept the assertive voices of descendants of colonized peoples. In an interview conducted in Istanbul, Turkey, Burgat pointed out, "The sons of the colonizers do not want to accept the fact that the sons of the colonized raise their voice and ask for their rights." He contends that the commonly cited defense of secularism is not the true root cause of this opposition.



According to Burgat, the crux of the matter lies in the unwillingness of descendants of colonizers to acknowledge the demands and aspirations of descendants of colonized communities. He emphasizes, "The real root cause is that the sons of the colonizers do not want to accept the fact that the sons of the colonized raise their voice and ask for their rights." To illustrate this point, he offers an example, explaining that in France, wearing a hijab as a cleaning lady typically does not raise concerns. However, if a person wearing a hijab seeks to become a professor or lawyer, issues surrounding secularism come to the forefront.



During the interview, conducted in Istanbul's Taksim area, Burgat delved into the historical context underlying the growing Islamophobia and the situation of Muslims in French society.

