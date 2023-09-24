Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi Acknowledges Chandrayaan-3'S Online Popularity During His Monthly Radio Address | WATCH

The Chandrayaan-3 mission, which included the Vikram lander and the Pragyan rover, made a historic touchdown on the lunar surface on August 23. This day has since been declared as 'National Space Day,' symbolizing India's growing presence and success in the realm of space exploration.

During his address, PM Modi expressed the collective joy felt by Indians nationwide. He remarked, "My family members, after the success of Chandrayaan-3, the grand hosting of G20 doubled the joy of every Indian. BharatMandapam has turned out to be a celebrity in itself. People are taking selfies with it and also posting them with pride."