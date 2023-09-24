India loses communication with lander, rover despite awakening efforts

(MENAFN) After making several attempts to wake up its lunar lander and rover following the end of a two-week lunar night, India's space agency reported that it has been unable to acquire signals from them.



The India Space Research Organization (ISRO) posted on Friday on X that "efforts have been made to establish communication with the Vikram lander and Pragyan rover to ascertain their wake-up condition."



Because of a two-week lunar night, the lander and rover were put into sleep mode. According to ISRO, contact-making efforts are going to continue.



India created history in August when, as the first nation to do so, its moon mission succeeded in a soft landing at the lunar south pole.



After the landing, the Pragyan rover was launched and started to explore the landing area while transmitting photographs to Earth. The agency stated it "completed its assignments," whereas the Vikram lander "exceeded its mission objectives."



On September 4, the space agency had Vikram "will fall asleep next to Pragyan once the solar power is depleted and the battery is drained. Hoping for their awakening, around September 22, 2023."

