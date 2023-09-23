NBU Sells $824M On Interbank Market In Past Week

The figures on forex interventions were published on the National Bank's website , Ukrinform reports.

From September 18 to 22, 2023, the National Bank of Ukraine sold $823.61 million on the interbank foreign exchange market and bought $0.1 million, according to the report.

In total, since the beginning of 2023, the regulator has sold $18.845 billion on the interbank forex market, having bought $195.98 million.

As reported, for 2022, the National Bank sold on interbank forex market $26.38 billion and EUR 1.789 billion, and also bought $3.27 billion and EUR 110.97 million.