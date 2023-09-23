Azerbaijani FM, UN Secgen Hold Meeting In New York

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 24.
Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has met with UN
Secretary General Antonio Guterres within the framework of the
high-level week of the 78th session of the UN General Assembly,
During the meeting, the current cooperation agenda between
Azerbaijan and the UN, as well as the current situation in the
region, were discussed.
Bayramov noted that since Azerbaijan became a member of the UN,
it has engaged in fruitful cooperation with the organization,
including its specialized agencies, emphasizing the significance of
the UN's activities in Azerbaijan.
Providing information on the current situation in the region and
the peace agenda between Azerbaijan and Armenia, Bayramov also
spoke about the recent local anti-terrorism measures undertaken
Azerbaijan, which resulted in ending the presence of illegal
Armenian armed forces in Karabakh, which was a violation of four UN
Security Council resolutions.
These measures will be a contribution to the peace process,
including the removal of remnants of the 30-year occupation, as
well as the withdrawal of illegal armed forces that have
persistently disrupted peace and stability in the region. This
includes the reintegration of local Armenian residents in the
Karabakh region.
In this regard, it was reported that in recent days, a meeting
took place between the representative of the Azerbaijani Government
and the representative of Armenian residents in the city of
Yevlakh. It was also mentioned that steps have been taken on our
side in line with the results of this meeting, including the
provision of humanitarian aid to meet the needs of the
residents.
Minister Bayramov provided information to the UN Secretary
General about the ongoing process of disarmament of Armenian armed
forces. He also presented images of captured military equipment and
weapons over the past three days.
