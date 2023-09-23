Azerbaijani FM, UN Secgen Hold Meeting In New York

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has met with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres within the framework of the high-level week of the 78th session of the UN General Assembly, Trend reports.

During the meeting, the current cooperation agenda between Azerbaijan and the UN, as well as the current situation in the region, were discussed.

Bayramov noted that since Azerbaijan became a member of the UN, it has engaged in fruitful cooperation with the organization, including its specialized agencies, emphasizing the significance of the UN's activities in Azerbaijan.

Providing information on the current situation in the region and the peace agenda between Azerbaijan and Armenia, Bayramov also spoke about the recent local anti-terrorism measures undertaken Azerbaijan, which resulted in ending the presence of illegal Armenian armed forces in Karabakh, which was a violation of four UN Security Council resolutions.

These measures will be a contribution to the peace process, including the removal of remnants of the 30-year occupation, as well as the withdrawal of illegal armed forces that have persistently disrupted peace and stability in the region. This includes the reintegration of local Armenian residents in the Karabakh region.

In this regard, it was reported that in recent days, a meeting took place between the representative of the Azerbaijani Government and the representative of Armenian residents in the city of Yevlakh. It was also mentioned that steps have been taken on our side in line with the results of this meeting, including the provision of humanitarian aid to meet the needs of the residents.

Minister Bayramov provided information to the UN Secretary General about the ongoing process of disarmament of Armenian armed forces. He also presented images of captured military equipment and weapons over the past three days.