Kuwait-China Housing Mou Contribute To Housing Care - Min.

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) HANGZHOU, China, Sept 23 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Minister of State for Housing Affairs Faleh Al-Rquba said Saturday a memorandum of understanding signed with China would contribute to development of housing cities.
Al-Rquba, also Minister of Justice, said in a statement Kuwait would benefit from the Chinese expertise through the MoU that he signed yesterday during a ceremony attended by His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and Chinese President Xi Jinping.
Al-Rquba signed the housing development MoU with Minister of Trade Wang Wentao.
"The MoU will boost cooperation through work teams, exchange of visits and exchange of technical details," he said, with the objective of creating strategic cooperation to develop housing projects.
The MoU would pave way for development of advanced housing cities as part of the government plans to provide housing care for citizens.
The MoU that Al-Rguba signed was part of seven MoUs inked between the State of Kuwait and China.
His Highness the Crown Prince is in Hangzhou for attaining greater cooperation with the Asian giant and attending the opening ceremony of the 19th Asian Games, due tonight. (end)
