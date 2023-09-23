Egypt Declares Support For Stable Truce In Yemen

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Sept 23 (KUNA) -- Egypt has affirmed its unwavering support for enforcing a stable "humanitarian truce" and reaching viable political solution to the crisis in Yemen.
Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shukri has said that Cairo backs a consensus political solution for maintaining unity of the Yemeni people, their nation's sovereignty and territorial sanctity.
Shukri, according to a statement released by the Egyptian Foreign Ministry, declared the stance during a meeting with the head of the Yemeni presidential council, Rashad Al-Ulaimi, on margins of the UN General Assembly session in New York, late on Friday.
The minister, further, assured Al-Ulaimi that Cairo would "explore avenues" for alleviating the economic and humanitarian burdens, suffered by the Yemeni people.
The statement indicated that Shukri was briefed by the top Yemeni official about the diplomatic efforts to settle the issue, namely those exerted by Saudi Arabia and Oman. (end)
