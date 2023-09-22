Israeli Army Kills Another Palestinian Man In West Bank

Abdullah Abu Al-Hassan was shot in the stomach by Israeli forces, during clashes in the village, west of Jenin city, the Ramallah-based ministry said.

Clashes broke out after Israeli forces stormed the village, to arrest“wanted people,” which prompted local Palestinians to hurl stones towards the forces, who responded by firing live and rubber bullets and tear gas bombs towards them, Palestinian eyewitnesses said.

The clash followed a raid by Israeli forces on the Rafidia neighbourhood, west of Nablus, Thursday night, during which another Palestinian man was arrested.

Israeli forces fired live bullets and tear gas towards local residents, who protested against the raid on Thursday, wounding six people, the Palestinian Red Crescent Society said in a statement.

Avichai Adraee, spokesman for the Israeli army, said, the Israeli forces carried out an operation in Nablus and arrested Khaled Tabliyeh, a resident of the city, for carrying out shooting attacks against Israeli targets.– NNN-WAFA