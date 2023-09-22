Israeli Army Kills Another Palestinian Man In West Bank

(MENAFN- Nam News Network)
RAMALLAH, Sept 23 (NNN-WAFA) – Israeli soldiers killed another Palestinian man yesterday, during clashes in the West Bank village of Kafr Dan, Palestinian Health Ministry said in a statement.
Abdullah Abu Al-Hassan was shot in the stomach by Israeli forces, during clashes in the village, west of Jenin city, the Ramallah-based ministry said.
Clashes broke out after Israeli forces stormed the village, to arrest“wanted people,” which prompted local Palestinians to hurl stones towards the forces, who responded by firing live and rubber bullets and tear gas bombs towards them, Palestinian eyewitnesses said.
The clash followed a raid by Israeli forces on the Rafidia neighbourhood, west of Nablus, Thursday night, during which another Palestinian man was arrested.
Israeli forces fired live bullets and tear gas towards local residents, who protested against the raid on Thursday, wounding six people, the Palestinian Red Crescent Society said in a statement.
Avichai Adraee, spokesman for the Israeli army, said, the Israeli forces carried out an operation in Nablus and arrested Khaled Tabliyeh, a resident of the city, for carrying out shooting attacks against Israeli targets.– NNN-WAFA
MENAFN22092023000200011047ID1107124546
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.