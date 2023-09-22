Turkish, US Fms Discuss Current Situation In Azerbaijan's Karabakh

Hakan Fidan and Antony Blinken discussed the grain deal, Sweden's entry into NATO and the latest events in Karabakh in New York.

The meeting took place today on the sidelines of the 78th session of the UN General Assembly; the meeting lasted 45 minutes.

During the meeting, views were also exchanged on concrete and constructive steps that can be taken in the coming period in order to raise relations between the two countries to a higher level.