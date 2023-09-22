Turkish, US Fms Discuss Current Situation In Azerbaijan's Karabakh

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 23 . Turkish Foreign
Minister Hakan Fidan met with US State Secretary Antony Blinken,
Trend reports.
Hakan Fidan and Antony Blinken discussed the grain deal,
Sweden's entry into NATO and the latest events in Karabakh in New
York.
The meeting took place today on the sidelines of the 78th
session of the UN General Assembly; the meeting lasted 45
minutes.
During the meeting, views were also exchanged on concrete and
constructive steps that can be taken in the coming period in order
to raise relations between the two countries to a higher level.
MENAFN22092023000187011040ID1107124422
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.