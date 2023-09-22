PM Meets Egyptian Senate Speaker

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Sept. 22 (Petra)-- Prime Minister Bisher Al-Khasawneh, on Friday, met with Egyptian Senate Speaker Abdel Wahab Abdel Razeq and the accompanying delegation, who is currently visiting the Kingdom.
In a meeting attended by Ministry of Political and Parliamentary Affairs Wajeeh Azaizah, Minister of State for Prime Ministry Affairs Ibrahim Al-Jazi, Senator Ahmad Tubishat and Egyptian Ambassador in Amman Mohammad Sameer, the prime minister stressed the government's keenness for a complementary relationship between Amman and Cairo.
Al-Khasawneh also stressed the importance of the role played by the executive and legislative authorities in strengthening bilateral relations and the process of joint cooperation.
The premier pointed out the importance of the tripartite cooperation mechanism linking Jordan, Egypt, and Iraq, and cooperation within the framework of the industrial partnership between Jordan, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and Bahrain.
For his part, Abdel Razeq praised the level of cooperation between the legislative institutions in the two brotherly countries and their role in strengthening bilateral relations and areas of joint cooperation.
