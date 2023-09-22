Bahrain: Foreign Minister Meets Benin Counterpart

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)
Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dr. Abdullatif Rashid Al-Zayani, met with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Benin, Shegun Adjadi Bakari, on the sidelines of the 78th session of the UNGA.
During the meeting, they discussed ways to promote cooperation in various sectors.
They also signed a joint statement to establish diplomatic relations between the two countries.
