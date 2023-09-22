Qatar Beat India To Seal Maiden Quarters Berth

Doha: Qatar yesterday made history at the FIBA U16 Asian Championship as they defeated India 87-84 to clinch their first-ever quarter-final berth in the tournament's history.

It was a reverse of results and revenge for Qatar at the Al Gharafa Hall as India had beaten them 77-51 in the previous edition of the competition last year.

In that game in 2022, Mohamed Massamba Ndao scored 13 points and Abdullah Yassin Mousa went scoreless.

This time, however, the two combined for 60 points to help lead their team into the next round.

Ndao continues his spectacular run of performances, posting an EFF of 38 as a result of recording 29 points, 11 rebounds, 6 assists, 2 steals, and 3 blocks while also making 4 three-pointers.

Mousa led the team with 31 points while raining in 7 made shots from beyond the arc.

Lavish, the returning player from India's side, had his best game of the competition so far with 23 points, 8 rebounds, and 6 assists but could not knock down the last-second three-point that could have tied the game up and potentially forced overtime.

Qatar will face New Zealand in the quarter-finals today. Jordan, Iran, Australia, Japan, New Zealand and China are the other teams to advance.