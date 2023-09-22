Friday, 22 September 2023 01:02 GMT

UNODC Provides Support To Turkmenistan In Field Of Customs Inspection


9/22/2023 5:17:19 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, September 22. Representatives of the State Customs Service of Turkmenistan, together with Uzbekistan's colleagues, took part in a joint practical training on the exchange of cargo data before their arrival, Trend reports.

The training was organized by the UN Office on Drugs and Crime at the Alat border customs post in Uzbekistan.

The training was attended by nine customs officers from the port control groups deployed at the customs posts of Alat and Farap (Turkmenistan), as well as national coordination centers from the customs services of both countries and the National Information and Analytical Center for Drug Control of Uzbekistan.

At the training conducted by WCO experts, the participants discussed the existing legal framework between the two countries and elaborated on the mechanisms for exchanging data on high-risk cargo before their arrival between the two port control units.

Furthermore, participants from Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan made presentations on existing cooperation mechanisms and the practice of data exchange before the arrival of goods.

Meanwhile, in recent years, Turkmenistan has been actively developing the customs sphere, focusing efforts on improving infrastructure, automating processes, and simplifying customs procedures. The country strives to improve the business climate and attract foreign investors, which contributes to an increase in trade turnover and integration into the global economy.

