UNODC Provides Support To Turkmenistan In Field Of Customs Inspection

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, September 22. Representatives of the State Customs Service of Turkmenistan,
together with Uzbekistan's colleagues, took part in a joint
practical training on the exchange of cargo data before their
arrival, Trend reports.
The training was organized by the UN Office on Drugs and Crime
at the Alat border customs post in Uzbekistan.
The training was attended by nine customs officers from the port
control groups deployed at the customs posts of Alat and Farap
(Turkmenistan), as well as national coordination centers from the
customs services of both countries and the National Information and
Analytical Center for Drug Control of Uzbekistan.
At the training conducted by WCO experts, the participants
discussed the existing legal framework between the two countries
and elaborated on the mechanisms for exchanging data on high-risk
cargo before their arrival between the two port control units.
Furthermore, participants from Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan made
presentations on existing cooperation mechanisms and the practice
of data exchange before the arrival of goods.
Meanwhile, in recent years, Turkmenistan has been actively
developing the customs sphere, focusing efforts on improving
infrastructure, automating processes, and simplifying customs
procedures. The country strives to improve the business climate and
attract foreign investors, which contributes to an increase in
trade turnover and integration into the global economy.
MENAFN22092023000187011040ID1107119619
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.