400 Publishers Take Part In 2023 Amman Int'l Book Fair

AMMAN, Sept 22 (NNN-PETRA) – The 2023 Amman International Book Fair, opened in Jordan's capital yesterday, with the participation of some 400 international publishing houses.
The 10-day fair, jointly organised by the Jordanian Publishers Association, the Ministry of Culture, and the Greater Amman Municipality, will feature cultural interacting activities, such as symposiums and seminars.
Jordanian Minister of Culture, Haifa Najjar, said that, the fair is a platform for dialogue and idea exchange, highlighting, it offers cultural activities for Jordanian families, schools, university students, cultural institutions and bodies, and visitors to Jordan.
Qatar is selected as the guest of honour participating in the current exhibition, with a high-ranking official delegation, including a number of Qatari writers, novelists, and researchers.– NNN-PETRA
