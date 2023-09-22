Abdullah Bin Zayed Meets Cyprus President In New York, Explores Strategic Relations

NEW YORK, 22nd September, 2023 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, has met with Nikos Christodoulides, President of the Republic of Cyprus, on the sidelines of the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA78) in New York.

During the meeting, Sheikh Abdullah conveyed greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and his wishes for further progress and prosperity for Cyprus and its people.

In return, President Christodoulides reciprocated his greetings to President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and expressed his hopes for the continued success and advancement for the UAE.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed several topics on the agenda of the UN General Assembly and explored ways to enhance the strategic partnership between the two countries across various domains.

His Highness Sheikh Abdullah commended the deep UAE-Cyprus friendship and strategic ties, highlighting the steady growth and development of bilateral cooperation in various sectors.

He also expressed his anticipation of Cyprus' participation in the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28), held at Expo City Dubai, in a move that supports the ambitious agenda of this global event in tackling global climate change.

President Christodoulides praised the advanced strategic relations between the two countries, wishing the UAE success in hosting COP28, given the country's distinguished record in adopting and disseminating renewable and clean energy solutions worldwide.

The meeting was attended by Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemi, Minister of State for International Cooperation.