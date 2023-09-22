UAE Foreign Minister Meets Prime Minister Of Saint Vincent And The Grenadines In New York

NEW YORK, 22nd September, 2023 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, has met with Ralph Gonsalves, Prime Minister of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

During the meeting, which was held on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, the two sides discussed bilateral cooperation in several fields, including development and renewable energy.

The two sides also reviewed topics on the agenda of the 78th United Nations General Assembly session, including climate change and sustainable development.

Sheikh Abdullah stressed the UAE's keenness to strengthen its distinguished relations with Saint Vincent and the Grenadines and to develop cooperation between the two countries, especially in development fields.

Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemi, Minister of State for International Cooperation, attended the meeting.

