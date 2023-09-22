UDST Concludes Sports Week With Focus On Wellbeing, Leadership

Doha, Qatar: The University of Doha for Science and Technology (UDST) has concluded its International University Sport Week (IUSW) activities focusing on wellbeing, leadership and education.

The five-day event coincided with the UNESCO-recognised and globally renowned International Day of University Sport (IDUS), organised by the International University Sports Federation (FISU), of which UDST holds Platinum status.

Speaking to the media, the Manager of Sport and Wellness, Sport and Wellness Department, Anthony Martin, said the activities had been a great learning experience for students mentored by experienced staff.

“We're looking at a co-curricular record, which allows recognition for students when they show leadership in activities outside the classroom. Employers expect students to be good academically, but they're looking for leadership, team players, and those who can work in organizations. That is germane to what we do,” Martin said.

“The wellbeing of not only students but faculty and staff is crucial. We are internationally recognized - the only platinum-level healthy campus in the Middle East and GCC. So it's imperative to the campus, our president and board that students and the whole campus community look at their wellbeing and wellness.”

On the event's last day, the Fun Olympics took centre stage with 23 participants, each representing their country in games such as tug of war and lava rock.

The victors were awarded the Global Champions Trophy, and a special prize was given to the most spirited and loudest crowd, with Egypt and India bagging top honours.

Martin stressed that the UDST's multicultural campus fosters a friendly inter-country competition with national pride. With a significant Indian and Pakistani contingent, Martin said the smaller representative groups were also integrated into the activities.

“It's a great opportunity early in the year for students to build their identity with UDST. We're a solid academic campus, but we believe in balance and try to create opportunities. We have fabulous facilities, a dedicated student affairs team, and we try to do our best to give them any extracurricular experience,” he stressed.

Meanwhile, in a press statement, UDST President Dr. Salem Al Naemi said sport is part of the University's culture and a powerful tool to encourage positivity, performance and teamwork.

“We have such a vibrant culture at the University that we celebrated for an entire week, meaning more people had the chance to participate. This reflects UDST's commitment to health, wellness, and community engagement, and one of the reasons we are FISU Healthy Campus award winners.”

UDST also held the“Game of the Month” for students, faculty, and staff with a friendly basketball game between reigning national champions, UDST Wolves Varsity Basketball Team, and former champions, the Alumni and Friends team.

Other events included FusionFit, introducing students and staff to a range of fitness classes offered at UDST, and a variety of friendly sports competitions in basketball, football, padel, and squash to encourage participation.