Covia's Commitment To Water Conservation

(MENAFN- 3BL) The commitment to responsible water stewardship is shared across our organization. In 2022, our facilities continued to leverage new technologies and innovative conservation strategies to help reduce our consumption, preserve local water supplies, and improve water quality.
Water conservation remains a particularly high priority for us given its importance to our local communities and the water intensive nature of our operations. For more information about Covia's water conservation objectives, visit our 2022 ESG Report .
MENAFN21092023007202015466ID1107117783
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.