Kherson Region Under Continuous Russian Strikes: Six Killed, Nine Injured Today

The relevant statement was made by the Ukrainian Prosecutor General's Office on Telegram , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

Under the procedural guidance of Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation was launched over the violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 1, Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

On September 21, 2023, around 11:45 a.m., Russian invaders launched an air strike on the Beryslav district's village of Tiahynka. Detached houses and household buildings were damaged and destroyed.

Around 12:00 (noon), the enemy shelled the village of Lvove. A civilian woman received fatal injuries.

At 02:00 p.m., Russians attacked the Darivka community. Enemy projectiles hit a detached house, killing its owner.

The enemy also launched a series of strikes on the Bilozerka community, presumably with multiple launch rocket systems. A family was affected: a man was killed, while his wife and mother were taken to hospital with injuries.