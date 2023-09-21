Boosting Field Service Accountability And Transparency With Timesheet Management Software

September 21, 2023 by David Edwards Leave a Comment

Project delays lead to bad reputation among customers and increased execution costs. It also means additional budgeting for the workforce and a general sense of slacking in productivity.

Even though one uses timesheets in field services to track work – manually maintaining them via paperwork requires storage. It's easy to lose data, while having no visibility on actual productive time spent by workers.

A timesheet management software provides the necessary visibility on field service execution on the job site. This article explores the benefits of using a timesheet management software to streamline time tracking.

Timesheet management software is a specialized workforce management tool designed to track time spent by field service teams in performing their jobs. It digitizes timesheets thus improving accuracy of time tracked, reduces fake entries, and gives a realistic picture of workforce efficiency.

Features your timesheet management software should have:

Here are 5 key ways in which timesheet management software improves your field service business outcomes:

By showcasing time tracked to customers you are being fair about how you charge for your services. It also helps your field service technicians understand the payment structure, and for you to pay overtime if validated.

By having timely payments, you start building trust with customers and attract good talent to work for your field service company.

Some locations may have labor laws that require tracking time and submitting reports for compliance reasons. By maintaining timesheets and having digital copies of the record, you can stay ready for audits and surprise inspections by government officials.

By knowing which jobs require more time or which field service technician takes less time to finish a job – it is possible to get an insight on designing efficient workflows. It also helps track workforce productivity or investigate any slacking off by workers on job sites.

By removing manual tasks of signing paper based timesheets or waiting for time off approvals – you allow workers to focus on their jobs. They can perform these remotely using mobile apps, thus saving time to make office round trips.

It also helps automate data entry – where your office teams do not have to copy paste data from anywhere to perform other tasks like creating invoices or resolving disputes.

Timesheet management softwares makes it easy to share the tracked time data with other tools your business may be using like accounting, invoicing, customer management or project management.

This removes any data migration challenges or converting paperwork into digital data.

Automate time tracking with field service management software

You can either choose a dedicated timesheet management software or opt for a complete field service management software that includes time tracking features.

An equipped field service app is useful as you can readily share time tracked data for invoicing, data analysis, workforce management, scheduling or dispatching as inputs.

Zuper is a field service management software that includes advanced time tracking tools – book a demo today to learn how to streamline time tracking.