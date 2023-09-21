Poonjiaji Embarks On A New Journey: Launches Direct

Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra Sep 21, 2023 (Issuewire)

-

Poonjiaji, a name synonymous with quality and tradition in the spice industry, is proud to announce the launch of its Direct-to-Consumer (D2C) brand. After an illustrious 140 years as a leading and Government of India-recognized export house , Poonjiaji is now set to deliver its exquisite range of products directly to consumers' doorsteps in India.

Since its inception in 1883, Poonjiaji has been a beacon of excellence, exporting a curated selection of spices, chutneys, pickles, and condiments. The brand's legacy, which dates back to the days of the British Raj, has been built on a foundation of authenticity, quality, and a deep understanding of global palates.

"We've always been passionate about bringing the authentic flavors of India to tables around the world. With the launch of our D2C brand, we're excited to strengthen our bond with consumers by offering them a direct and personalized shopping experience," said Ravindra Kumar, MD at Poonjiaji.

The decision to transition to a D2C model stems from Poonjiaji's commitment to adapting to the evolving needs of its customers. By eliminating intermediaries, the brand aims to offer competitive pricing, fresher stock, and a seamless shopping experience. Customers can now explore and purchase Poonjiaji's wide range of products via its official website and other online channels.

Key highlights of PoonjiaJi's D2C launch include:



Direct Access: Customers can now directly engage with the brand, ensuring they receive genuine Poonjiaji products.

Expansive Product Range: From the aromatic Kadhai Masala to the zesty Lime & Chilli Pickle Paste, customers can choose from an extensive product lineup.

Swift Deliveries: With a streamlined supply chain, Poonjiaji promises faster and more efficient deliveries to its customers. As Poonjiaji steps into this new chapter, it remains rooted in its core values, ensuring that every product delivered upholds the brand's century-old legacy of quality and authenticity.

