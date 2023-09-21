Shanghai's Yu Garden, A Historic Tale Dating Back To The 16Th Century

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) From Maryan Al-Zanki (photo feature)
SHANGHAI, China, Sept 21 (KUNA) -- China's Yu Garden, situated in the heart of Shanghai's old town, stretches over 20,000 square meters, with magnificent structures, dating back to the 16th century.
The garden is visited by large numbers of visitors, admiring its spacious green areas, rich history and multiple cultural facilities. (end)
