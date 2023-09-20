Sharjah Airport serves over 2.8 million passengers during July and August of 2023

(MENAFN- Orient Planet Group) September 20, 2023 –Sharjah Airport has welcomed more than 2.8 million passengers from over 30 countries on 17,700 flight movements, during the months of July and August this year, according to Sharjah Airport Authority. This reflects the trust and confidence that the passengers have placed in the Airport’s services, as well as in providing a distinctive and convenient travel experience.



The highest percentage of passengers traveling to and from the Sharjah Airport was from Doha, the Capital of Qatar, with around 124,000 passengers, followed by Dhaka, Cairo, Trivandrum, and Amman. These positive figures demonstrate the SAA’s efforts to position Sharjah Airport as one of the top five regional airports in terms of offering passengers a safe and seamless travel experience backed by industry-leading services.



His Excellency Ali Salim Al Midfa, Chairman of Sharjah Airport Authority, said: “The Sharjah Airport has recorded over 2.8 million passengers in July and August this year, which reflects our commitment to strengthen the Airport’s position as a trusted travel destination. We constantly strive to exceed expectations and provide a safe and reliable travel experience to passengers with an emphasis on sustainability and innovation. Sharjah Airport Authority remains dedicated to boosting the Airport’s facilities, infrastructure, and services. We also hope to implement several expansion plans to raise the Airport's capacity to 20 million passengers by 2026, in line with our vision to position Sharjah Airport as one of the top five airports in the region.”





With the goal of improving travel experiences for all passengers, Sharjah Airport Authority launched several innovative campaigns during this summer season, including the ‘Summer at Sharjah Airport’ and ‘Back to School’ campaigns. As part of these initiatives, the SAA staff and personnel participated in fun and engaging activities with the arriving and departing passengers, while also distributing presents to the passengers to showcase the airport's high standards of hospitality. Passengers, for their part, expressed gratitude and appreciation for the airport’s prompt services and convenience.





MENAFN20092023003685011158ID1107109965