Albania Sends Armored Vehicles, Mortar Rounds To Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Albania handed over American armored fighting vehicles and mortar rounds to Ukraine.
In particular, 22 American M1224 MaxxPro MRAP armored fighting vehicles and 82mm mortar rounds were sent, Oryx posted on X . Read also: Zelensky meets with Alban ia, North Macedonia PMs in Moldova
As reported, Prime Minister of Albania Edi Rama said in his speech at the Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Council of Europe in Reykjavík that European countries should thank Ukraine, not Ukraine should thank Europe for its help, given what the Ukrainian people were doing now for Europe.
Photo: Oryx
