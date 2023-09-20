Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Wednesday Until 12:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK -- GCC states' foreign ministers and their American counterpart Antony Blinken affirm necessity that Iraq adhere to Kuwait sovereignty.
KUWAIT -- Seventh planeload of aid is en route to hurricane-struck Libya with tons of relief equipment and medical supplies onboard.
MOSCOW -- Azerbaijan announces truce in Nagorno-Karabakh in response to a request by the Armenian community.
KUWAIT -- Kuwaiti oil inches down by six cents settling at USD 98 p b Tuesday vs USD 98.06 pb Monday.
NEW DELHI -- India asks citizens to avoid travelling to parts of Canada amid a diplomatic rift. (end) rk
MENAFN20092023000071011013ID1107106178
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.