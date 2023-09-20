Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Wednesday Until 12:00 GMT

KUWAIT -- Seventh planeload of aid is en route to hurricane-struck Libya with tons of relief equipment and medical supplies onboard.

MOSCOW -- Azerbaijan announces truce in Nagorno-Karabakh in response to a request by the Armenian community.

KUWAIT -- Kuwaiti oil inches down by six cents settling at USD 98 p b Tuesday vs USD 98.06 pb Monday.

NEW DELHI -- India asks citizens to avoid travelling to parts of Canada amid a diplomatic rift. (end) rk