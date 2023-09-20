European Judo Championships Give Master Class In Ganja

European championships, Olympic Games winners Rustam Orujov and
Orkhan Safarov have given a master class in Ganja city.
The main goal of the project is to contribute to the physical
and spiritual health of the young generation and to increase the
number of children and young people engaged in sports, Azernews reports.
During the master class, Rustam Orujov and Orkhan Safarov share
their experiences in judo and demonstrated varitricks. They
gave the participants extensive information about the rules that
judokas should follow.
Organized by Azerbaijan Judo Federation, the event took place at
the Judo Training Center.
Later, well-known athletes presented their autographed photos to
the participants and took a souvenir photo with them.
Note that Rustam Orujov has achieved many achievements in his
sports career. In addition to being the silver medalist of the 2016
Rio Summer Olympic Games, he won the title of European champion in
the same year.
Nothing can be compared to the feeling of victory when your
dream finally comes true. However, the road to success is covered
by thorns. And the story of a national judoka is no exception.
Despite all the challenges, Rustam Orujov found the strength to
pull himself together and reach his goals.
"I think that my first bright victory is associated with a gold
medal from the European Judo Championship 2016. Until that moment,
I had never won any European or World medals. All my previous
achievements include medals at Grand Prix and Grand Slam judo
competitions. After that, I took second place at the Olympic Games.
It was an unforgettable experience which seemed to me like a
dream," Orujov said earlier in an interview with Azernews.
In 2017 and 2019, Rustam Orujov claimed 1 silver and 3 bronze at
the European Championships.
In different years, the judoka won a total of 26 medals in Grand
Slam and Grand Prix competitions.
Orkhan Safarov is a silver medalist at the 2015 European Games.
Next year, he took 5th place at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de
Janeiro.
In 2017, he became the bronze medalist of the European
Championship and the winner of the Islamic Solidarity Games in
Baku.
In February 2023, the judoka won a silver medal at the Tel Aviv
Grand Slam 2023.