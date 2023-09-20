European Judo Championships Give Master Class In Ganja

European championships, Olympic Games winners Rustam Orujov and Orkhan Safarov have given a master class in Ganja city.

The main goal of the project is to contribute to the physical and spiritual health of the young generation and to increase the number of children and young people engaged in sports, Azernews reports.

During the master class, Rustam Orujov and Orkhan Safarov share their experiences in judo and demonstrated varitricks. They gave the participants extensive information about the rules that judokas should follow.

Organized by Azerbaijan Judo Federation, the event took place at the Judo Training Center.

Later, well-known athletes presented their autographed photos to the participants and took a souvenir photo with them.

Note that Rustam Orujov has achieved many achievements in his sports career. In addition to being the silver medalist of the 2016 Rio Summer Olympic Games, he won the title of European champion in the same year.

Nothing can be compared to the feeling of victory when your dream finally comes true. However, the road to success is covered by thorns. And the story of a national judoka is no exception.

Despite all the challenges, Rustam Orujov found the strength to pull himself together and reach his goals.

"I think that my first bright victory is associated with a gold medal from the European Judo Championship 2016. Until that moment, I had never won any European or World medals. All my previous achievements include medals at Grand Prix and Grand Slam judo competitions. After that, I took second place at the Olympic Games. It was an unforgettable experience which seemed to me like a dream," Orujov said earlier in an interview with Azernews.

In 2017 and 2019, Rustam Orujov claimed 1 silver and 3 bronze at the European Championships.

In different years, the judoka won a total of 26 medals in Grand Slam and Grand Prix competitions.

Orkhan Safarov is a silver medalist at the 2015 European Games. Next year, he took 5th place at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro.

In 2017, he became the bronze medalist of the European Championship and the winner of the Islamic Solidarity Games in Baku.

In February 2023, the judoka won a silver medal at the Tel Aviv Grand Slam 2023.