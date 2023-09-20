Argentina's Leader asks for economic overhaul, criticizes debt weight on average-income nations

(MENAFN) In his last speech to the UN General Assembly, Argentina's Leader Alberto Fernandez made intense requests for global economic overhaul and criticized the weight of debt on average-income nations.



"The international financial system shows no willingness to adapt to a world that wants equality, instead insisting on enforcing the same orthodox policies that have deepened inequality and misery," stated Fernandez. "The global financial architecture serves only to concentrate wealth in the hands of very few," he continued.



Fernandez precisely blamed the International Monetary Fund for "applying excessive charges" to numerous nations that "make it unbearable to carry the weight of foreign debt".



"They are funding Ukraine amid a war while simultaneously imposing excessive interest charges."



The president attended the chorus of left-leaning presidents in the area who asked for a conclusion to the United States obstruction of Cuba and the elimination of the island from the list of nations that support terrorism.

