Sister Of The Late Professor Rugimbana Flees Tanzania To The UK With His Title Deeds

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania Sep 19, 2023 (Issuewire)

After only 5 short weeks since the passing of Professor Robert Rugimbana, the story continues to develop as the tainting of the Rugimbana name continues internationally.

As many recall, on August 12 2023, ex-shamed Commissioner of Dodoma, Jordan Rugimbana and accomplices Israela Chitaneri and Rovitha Tambwe secretly removed the body of the late professor from Pretoria to Tanzania without the consent of his attorneys and his next of kin, first born daughter, Bianca Rugimbana.

Weeks after this unfortunate situation, the extended family show no signs of slowing down to ensure the daughters of the late professor are denied their rightful inheritance. Israela Chitaneri has now fled Tanzania to the UK with the 'Hatis' of the deceased - his title deeds of the land he owns in Tanzania. Despite requests by the family to return the title deeds, Chitaneri has refused.

Under the Tanzanian penal code , you cannot conceal death certificates, birth certificates or title deeds. Criminal proceedings have begun in South Africa to prosecute the trio, yet in doing so, Chitaneri may incur further criminal charges after this new development. The UK government are aware of her arrival and are investigating further.

For decades, greed and corruption continues to be the bane of growth and the root of many problems within Tanzania. This is yet another example of how generational curses continue to taint family names and the development of a family legacy.

As many ofknow, Obadiah Kinyonyi Rugimbana was the first African Commissioner of Prisons appointed in 1962. He is also the father of 9 children, raised alongside his wife Katerina. They are the parents of the late Professor, and the trio who are behind this rampage to take over the inheritance of their nieces.

With the dissemination of lies to continue to conceal their behaviour from the public, it bringsto the age old question of 'how do we break generational curses?' How do we find a way to come together, in death, as a family, to ensure the future generations are given a chance to succeed in seeing their elders' legacies through?

This is a very unfortunate situation for a well known family, especially the outstanding legacy left behind by Professor Robert Rugimbana. In our last article, Rugimbana's daughter vowed to honour her father in Tanzania, Australia and South Africa, and with her outstanding academic and professional background, we have no doubt that justice will prevail for the late Professor.

As more developments occur, we will share them with readers. No parties have been reached for comment.