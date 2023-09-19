Amir Meets UN Secretary-General

New York: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani met on Tuesday with the Secretary-General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres, at the headquarters of the United Nations in New York.

During the meeting, they discussed a range of regional and international developments at the forefront of which is the situation in the Middle East. They also discussed cooperation relations between the State of Qatar and the United Nations.

Amir delivers speech at opening session of 78th UN General Assembly

In this regard, the Secretary-General praised Qatar's efforts in humanitarian solidarity with the peoples affected by natural disasters, as well as Qatar's support for the United Nations and its variagencies.

The meeting addressed the topics included in the agenda of the 78th session of the UN General Assembly.

The meeting was attended by Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, Chief of the Amiri Diwan HE Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, Permanent Representative of the State of Qatar to the United Nations HE Sheikha Alya Ahmed bin Saif Al-Thani, and Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the United States of America HE Sheikh Meshal bin Hamad Al-Thani.