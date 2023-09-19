Ukrainian President Proposes Creating Grain Hubs In Africa, Other Regions

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said this in his speech at the Sustainable Development Goals Summit at the 78th session of the UN General Assembly, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

"Ukraine proposes very clear actions to prevent any turmoil on the global food market. We can establish hubs for millions of tonnes of grain per year in especially sensitive areas, for example, in ports of Africa," Zelensky said.

He said that the Ukrainian side had already started negotiating such possibilities.

"No matter what the problem is, cooperation can give decisions. And the world has all necessary resources to sort all problems out and at the same time push the global development," Zelensky added.

In this regard, he thanked Ukraine's partners who helped deliver 32 million tonnes of food to countries in the Global South and other regions. He said that Ukraine would never give up its role as a guarantor of global food security.

"Ukraine at war shows remarkable results. The world in cooperation can do much more. Not talking, not waiting - acts change the world, acts translate goals into life. And the life we need depends only on us," Zelensky said.