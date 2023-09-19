3 Reasons To Keep A Telehealth Provider On Speed Dial This Summer

Fortunately, telehealth services are ideal for some common issues people face during the summer. So, if you plan to have a busy summer, here are some reasons to keep a telehealth provider on speed dial this summer.

Summer is when most people love exploring the great outdoors. Hiking, camping, fishing, cycling and swimming are activities that allow you to experience the best that the season has to offer.

The downside to being in nature is that it can result in insect bites and other forms of irritation. Being in nature can also trigger allergies and resultant discomfort.

Avoid bug bites by wearing protective clothing such as long pants and sleeves and using insect repellants. As for allergies, if you experience allergic reactions resulting in fatigue, hives, itching, rashes, sneezing, or runny nose, call your virtual healthcare provider for assistance. If you experience a life-threatening allergic reaction, visit the emergency room or call 911.

From water skiing thrills to showing off your diving skills, summer truly is the time to be physically active and adventurous. But summer activities can sometimes come with the risk of minor injuries such as strained muscles, bruises, sprains, or cuts.

If you experience an injury that is severe enough to require medical attention but isn't life-threatening, contact your telehealth provider for advice on how to care for it. You can get information on when it is safe to resume activity and, if necessary, be prescribed medication.

Playing sports in the sun, lounging by the pool, or even doing yardwork can result in a painful sunburn. While the best course of action is to avoid prolonged sun exposure, this may not be a realistic solution for everyone.

To protect yourself from sunburn, use sun-protective clothing and hats and apply a broad-spectrum sunscreen with SPF 30 or more to all exposed areas of your skin. You may need more sunscreen than you think and it's important to reapply!

If you end up with a sunburn, use over-the-counter remedies such as aloe vera gel or hydrocortisone cream to relieve the pain and itching. In extreme cases of sunburn, contact your telehealth provider for advice on how to best care for your skin.

There's nothing wrong with enjoying yourself this summer, but it's a good idea to take appropriate precautions and stay safe when dealing with allergies, minor injuries and sunburn.

Keep your telehealth provider on speed dial so you can get quick and easy medical support whenever you need it, no matter where you are.