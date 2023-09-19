Redwood Logistics Named Among 2024 Freightwaves Freighttech 100

“Redwood's ability to blend the physical and digital supply chains means we are able to go past the execution stage of logistics and dig into full orchestration,” said Mark Yeager, CEO at Redwood.“This year's acquisition of Rockfarm, launch of Redwood Hyperion, and milestone of reaching over 100 unique technology platform integrations preconfigured within RedwoodConnectTM fortifies our strategy to become the leading modern 4PL provider.”

In March 2023, Redwood launched an innovative new sustainability tool, Redwood Hyperion . The tool provides a customizable suite of carbon visibility, reduction and offsetting tools, meeting shippers wherever they are in their sustainability journey – affording actionable insights and milestones to help reach their goals. Hyperion includes a comprehensive suite of carbon tracking and data tools through RedwoodConnectTM, Redwood's proprietary integration platform as a service (iPaaS) that facilitates integration of digital and physical supply chains.

RedwoodConnectTM is continuing to broaden its network of digital connections with leading ISVs and FreightTech partners, positioning itself as the "App Store for Logistics." This simplifies access to leading technology and tailored logistics solutions, offering a more drag-and-drop experience for its customers. The RedwoodConnectTM platform has over 100 powerful integration partners including advanced payment provider TriumphPay, last-mile delivery functionalities through nuVizz and Onfleet, supply chain visibility via project44, and more.

“Our technology delivers high impact capabilities to harmonize supply chains and make communication among systems simple,” said Eric Rempel, Chief Innovation Officer, Redwood.“Having everything interconnected through RedwoodConnectTM allows users to customize their own unique digital supply chain and access an app store for applications, connectors, and rapid connectivity playbooks for their unique digital transformation, providing optimal results.”

About Redwood Logistics

Redwood Logistics, a leading logistics platform company and modern 4PL headquartered in Chicago, has provided solutions for moving and managing freight for more than 21 years. The company's diverse portfolio includes digital freight brokerage and flexible freight management all wrapped into a revolutionary logistics and technology delivery model - Logistics Platform as a Service (LPaaS). LPaaS utilizes an open platform for digital logistics that empowers shippers to seamlessly mix-and-match partners, technologies and solutions into their own unique digital supply chain fingerprint. Redwood connects a wide range of customers to the power of supply chain management, technology and the industry's brightest minds. For more information, visit .

