Senestech Inc. (NASDAQ: SNES) Is 'One To Watch'



SenesTech announced in August 2023 the closing of an exercise of warrants to purchase nearly 3 million shares of its common stock, with proceeds earmarked for existing product launches

The company in July 2023 began delivery of the Isolate Bait System(TM), its newest delivery system for ContraPest(R)

SenesTech reported Q2 2023 revenues of $305,000, compared to $277,000 in Q2 2022

The company reported gross profit of $142,000 in Q2 2023, compared to $136,000 for the same period one year earlier In May 2023, investment firm H.C. Wainwright & Co. had a 'Buy' rating on SenesTech shares

SenesTech (NASDAQ: SNES)

is the rodent fertility control expert and the inventor of the only EPA-registered contraceptive for male and female rats. The company's technology provides an innovative and humane method for managing rat populations.

SenesTech is focused on developing effective solutions that are grounded in science and proven through research, all while providing value to people, communities and the environment. The company's passion is to create a healthier world by better controlling rat pest populations. This aim is critical, as, if left...

Read More>>

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to SNES are available in the company's newsroom at



About InvestorWire

InvestorWire

(“IW”) is a specialized communications platform with a foon advanced wire-grade press release syndication for private and public companies and the investment community. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, IW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, IW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. IW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorWire website applicable to all content provided by IW, wherever published or re-published:



InvestorWire

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office



InvestorWire is powered by

IBN