Sixth Edition Of Doha Women Forum On Sep 30

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The sixth edition of the Doha Women Forum 2023, titled 'The Future of Women: Shaping a World of Possibilities,' will take place on September 30 at The Westin Doha Hotel and Spa.
Presented by Aamal Company, the event exploring the evolving roles of women in shaping the world of the future, will have a line-up of talks by women leaders, entrepreneurs, industry luminaries and influencers.
Rashid bin Ali al-Mansoori, CEO of Aamal Company, will be the keynote speaker this year. He said:“At Aamal, our female colleagues play a hugely important role in the company's success and we are committed to empowering women in the local community here in Qatar. By providing opportunities, support, and mentorship, we can help women thrive and contribute to the further growth and development of our country.”
The speakers are Dr Amal al-Malki, founding dean of the College of Humanities and Social Sciences at Hamad Bin Khalifa University; Hayfa al-Abdulla, innovation director of QSTP; Al Jawhara al-Thani, founder of Women of Qatar; Allan Villegas, founder of the Observatory of Entrepreneurship and Innovation; Nada Zeidan, Arab sport icon; Nino Kader, strategic communications expert; Dr. Olga Revina, founder and chairperson, Qatar-Ukraine Council; Elmira Kahrobaie, curator, Visit Qatar; Alftoon al-Janahi, fashion icon; and Amira al-Jaziri, TV anchor and entrepreneur.
Doha Women Forum founder Conchita Ponce said:“As we foon the future of women, our aim is to shine a light on the pivotal role that women play in shaping the world and empower them to thrive. Together, we are forging a path towards a future where gender equality and women's empowerment are not just ideals but lived realities.”
