Oscar Trading Opens New Showroom

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Oscar Trading and Technical Services, a leading provider of commercial kitchen and supermarket equipment, has opened its latest showroom in Barwa Village, a statement said. Safari Group of Companies chairman Aboobackar Madappat and managing director Shaheen Backer, along with Oscar managing partners, Karim K T K and Sabit Ali, inaugurated the new showroom on September 18. Other management representatives from Safari Group were also present. With many years of experience in commercial kitchen and supermarket equipment sales, Oscar provides excellent service in Qatar, it was explained. The world-class brands of commercial kitchen, refrigeration, and supermarket equipment, along with spare parts, are also available at Oscar, the management representatives added.
